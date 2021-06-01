Bridge Biotherapeutics Announces the Initiation of the Proof of Mechanism Study for BBT-401 in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis; Rectal Delivery of Drug to Target Site

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bridge Biotherapeutics Announces the Initiation of the Proof of Mechanism Study for BBT-401 in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis; Rectal Delivery of Drug to Target Site

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 1, 2021

  • The new proof of mechanism trial in ulcerative colitis had its first patient dosed in New Zealand
  • In parallel with the oral-administered, proof of clinical principle study, the new proof of mechanism study will examine the efficacy of BBT-401 when delivered directly to the target organ via rectal administration

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Biotherapeutics (KQ288330) today announced the first patient dosing of BBT-401 in its open label, proof of mechanism study to examine the drug's efficacy and safety in active ulcerative colitis when delivered rectally to the colon (NCT04478825).

The study will include a total of 6 evaluable patients with left-sided active ulcerative colitis at 2 clinical trial sites in Tauranga and Wellington, New Zealand. The participants will be rectally administered with BBT-401 once a day (QD) for 8 weeks. The primary outcome will be assessed via the endoscopic remission rate measured by the Mayo endoscopic subscore and the secondary outcome will be evaluated by the endoscopic response rate defined by the Ulcerative Colitis Endoscopic Index of Severity (UCEIS) score. Other outcome measures will include the clinical remission rate, clinical response rate and the inflammatory bowel disease questionnaire score.

Prior to the initiation of the study, the company announced the analysis of the first cohort study in the BBT-401 phase 2a trial. Based on the observed data, the company decided to progress clinical development with a rectal formulation and a further optimized enteric coating of a new oral formulation. The orally administered proof of clinical principle study, which explores the efficacy and safety of BBT-401 at higher doses compared to the low dose study, has been initiated as a multinational study in the U.S., New Zealand, Poland, the Republic of Korea and Ukraine. The interim data of the medium to high dose study is expected to be disclosed in the first half of 2022.

James Lee, CEO of Bridge Biotherapeutics said, "Through the initiation of a new supplementary study, our team aims to develop a novel treatment option for ulcerative colitis patients with enhanced drug responses," and "along with the trial, we will continue to focus on developing breakthrough medicine for active ulcerative colitis patients."

BBT-401, an experimental drug discovered by SKKU (Sungkyunkwan University) and KRICT (Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology), is a GI-tract restricted small molecule Pellino-1 inhibitor. Bridge Biotherapeutics was licensed the worldwide exclusive right to the compound in 2015 and sublicensed the right in 22 Asian countries to Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in 2018.

About Bridge Biotherapeutics

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., based in the Republic of Korea, US, and China, is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotech company founded in 2015. Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, focusing on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs such as ulcerative colitis, fibrotic diseases, and cancers. The company is developing BBT-401, a first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and BBT-176, a potent targeted cancer therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with C797S triple EGFR mutations.

favicon.png?sn=CN96012&sd=2021-06-01 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridge-biotherapeutics-announces-the-initiation-of-the-proof-of-mechanism-study-for-bbt-401-in-patients-with-ulcerative-colitis-rectal-delivery-of-drug-to-target-site-301302755.html

SOURCE Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN96012&Transmission_Id=202106011800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN96012&DateId=20210601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment