Sphinx: Corporate Update

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx" or the "Corporation") ( TSXV:SFX, Financial) announces that Lawrence Cannon has resigned from the Board in order to pursue other opportunities. "I want to express our Board's deep appreciation for the opportunity to work with Lawrence and benefit from his experience. We are thankful for his involvement and wish him success in his new ventures", said Mr. Jeremie Ryan, president and CEO of the Corporation.

About Sphinx

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (gold, silver, palladium and platinum) and base metals (copper, zinc and lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

