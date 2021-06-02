Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") ( TSX:JAG, Financial) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2021.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 22, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld William Kennedy 47,590,018 95.672% 2,153,111 4.328% Benjamin Guenther 49,279,426 99.068% 463,703 0.932% Luis Miraglia 49,192,920 98.894% 550,209 1.106% Thomas Weng 46,821,815 94.127% 2,921,314 5.873% John Ellis 49,176,382 98.861% 566,747 1.139% Shastri Ramnath 49,209,715 98.928% 533,414 1.072%

Other Items

Appointment of Auditors

The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 51,411,800 99.861% 71,636 0.139%

Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedar.com .

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with two gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from additional mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar Mine and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

[email protected]ning.com

416-847-1854

Hashim Ahmed

Chief Financial Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

[email protected]

416-847-1854

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/649971/Jaguar-Mining-Announces-Voting-Results-for-its-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders



