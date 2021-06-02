Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (

TSX:JAG, Financial) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2021.

Election of Directors
Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 22, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William Kennedy

47,590,018

95.672%

2,153,111

4.328%

Benjamin Guenther

49,279,426

99.068%

463,703

0.932%

Luis Miraglia

49,192,920

98.894%

550,209

1.106%

Thomas Weng

46,821,815

94.127%

2,921,314

5.873%

John Ellis

49,176,382

98.861%

566,747

1.139%

Shastri Ramnath

49,209,715

98.928%

533,414

1.072%

Other Items

Appointment of Auditors
The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

51,411,800

99.861%

71,636

0.139%

Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.
Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with two gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from additional mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar Mine and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:
Vernon Baker
Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
[email protected]ning.com
416-847-1854

Hashim Ahmed
Chief Financial Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
[email protected]
416-847-1854

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649971/Jaguar-Mining-Announces-Voting-Results-for-its-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

img.ashx?id=649971

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment