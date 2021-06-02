General Atlantic Llc Buys ContextLogic Inc, Pharvaris NV, Sells Uber Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company
General Atlantic Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ContextLogic Inc, Pharvaris NV, sells Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Atlantic Llc. As of 2021Q1, General Atlantic Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 68,645,164 shares, 54.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77%
- XP Inc (XP) - 46,202,650 shares, 25.52% of the total portfolio.
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 3,288,333 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 18,733,928 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
- ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 16,888,478 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 16,888,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pharvaris NV (PHVS)
General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Pharvaris NV. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,420,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
General Atlantic Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.
