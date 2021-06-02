Logo
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

The '2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise' includes five goals set under two guiding pillars, 'moving forward together with customers and society' and 'coexisting responsibly with nature'

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific today announced '2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise' – a set of sustainability management goals it aims to achieve by 2030. A total of five goals under two guiding pillars, which are 'moving forward together with customers and society' and 'coexisting responsibly with nature,' are the company's latest commitment towards creating meaningful growth.

image_1.jpg

The first two goals of '2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise' aim to promote sustainable consumption for customers and create a more inclusive society:

  • Instill the values of environmental-friendliness or social inclusion in all of its new products, and carry out brand activities that contribute to a sustainable lifestyle. Amorepacific will be reducing the 'environmental footprint' of all new products, seeking technological innovations in 'Green Chemistry', and conducting brand campaigns that promote responsible consumption.
  • Promote diversity and inclusion across all our global workplaces and beyond, while seeking harmonious growth with all our stakeholders. In addition to providing awareness improvement training for all employees on diversity and inclusion, incorporating these values in developing beauty products and campaigns, Amorepacific will invest KRW 100 billion to support the financial independence of socially vulnerable groups and empower citizens to lead healthier, more sustainable lives.

The following three goals of '2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise' is the company's effort to tackle global climate change, fostering a harmonious coexistence with nature:

  • Achieve carbon neutrality and zero-waste-to-landfill across our production sites worldwide. To fulfill this goal, Amorepacific will use 100% renewable energy at all production sites globally and convert all distribution vehicles used in Korea to eco-friendly vehicles. 
  • Reduce the use of plastics in product packaging and create 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable plastic packaging materials. Amorepacific targets to use recycled or bio-based plastics for 30% of all plastic packing and provide more refillable products and services.
  • Invest KRW 10 billion into biodiversity conservation efforts and increase the use of RSPO-certified palm oil to 90% or more by 2023. Amorepacific will support biodiversity conservation efforts and adopt advanced technologies to help combat climate change. The company also has plans to support palm oil farmer in partnership with NGOs and existing supply chain partners.

Jeonghwa OH, Senior Vice President of Sustainability Management Division at Amorepacific, said, "2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise is our latest commitment as a responsible corporate citizen. With deep empathy toward our customers, society, and nature, Amorepacific will continue to collaborate with every member of our corporate ecosystem to create a positive impact on the world."

Since declaring its 'Total Commitment Initiative' in 1993, Amorepacific has continued to carry out various sustainability management activities based on its calling to 'create A MORE beautiful world.' The company began publishing annual Sustainability Reports in 2009, and in 2017 committed to taking part in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

About Amorepacific

Since 1945, Amorepacific has had a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of beauty– namely what it calls 'Asian Beauty' – to the world. As Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific draws from its deep understanding of both nature and human to pursue harmony between inner and outer beauty. With its portfolio of over 20 cosmetics, personal care, and health care brands, Amorepacific is devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of global consumers around the world: Asia, North America, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East. Amorepacific's research hubs located around the world are dedicated to sustainable R&D that combine the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced bio-technology. With its world-class products, Amorepacific is acclaimed for the innovative ways in which it is transforming global beauty trends.

Amore_Pacific_logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN96001&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amorepacific-sets-five-sustainability-management-goals-for-2030-301302956.html

SOURCE Amorepacific

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN96001&Transmission_Id=202106012200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN96001&DateId=20210601
