Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC Buys Logitech International SA, Coupang Inc, United Microelectronics Corp, Sells DexCom Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Logitech International SA, Coupang Inc, United Microelectronics Corp, Paysafe, Lemonade Inc, sells DexCom Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Copart Inc, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LOGI, CPNG, UMC, PSFE, LMND, XOM, AMAT, FDX, OMC, TGT, XAR,

LOGI, CPNG, UMC, PSFE, LMND, XOM, AMAT, FDX, OMC, TGT, XAR, Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL, REGN, QQQ, BRK.B, MINT, MTUM, T,

AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL, REGN, QQQ, BRK.B, MINT, MTUM, T, Reduced Positions: TSLA, HD, PYPL, APPN, IDXX, VEEV, FDN, CDNS, V, FTNT, CMG, IHI, CRWD, LOW, NFLX, PINS, IJS, MRNA, XLY, LGLV, EPS, JNJ, FPE, IVV,

TSLA, HD, PYPL, APPN, IDXX, VEEV, FDN, CDNS, V, FTNT, CMG, IHI, CRWD, LOW, NFLX, PINS, IJS, MRNA, XLY, LGLV, EPS, JNJ, FPE, IVV, Sold Out: DXCM, NEE, BFT, CPRT, ZTS, TDOC, LULU, DPZ, NVS, QCOM,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 35,530 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,074 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.60% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,214 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.53% Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,128 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 58,830 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 58,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 58,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.01 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 221,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 139,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3218.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $503.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.62%. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $316.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC still held 1,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

