GlobeNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
REMSLEEP HOLDINGS, INC. ENGAGES NEW REGULATORY AGENCY

Tampa, FL, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC: RMSL) (the “Company”) announces the company has engaged Empirical Technologies Corp to complete its 510K process.  Remsleep has become frustrated with the progress of its 510K submission.  Partnering with ETC will ensure the Remsleep 510K submission will be streamlined and put the company’s 510K submission on the right track.  Remsleep plans to engage ETC with all future regulatory needs.  510K submissions through ETC have record of approval 20% to 40% faster than the industry average.  ETC has a 100% success rate with filing 510K’s, which gives the company confidence with the submission.

Remsleep received patent approval of its utility patent application April 2021.

The company is poised to launch marketing program as soon as 510k clearance is complete. The company continues to work on new product and expects to release future product with far greater ease and timely manner.

Forward-looking Statements. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company’s future prospects and risks in investing in Company’s common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or “SEC” on its EDGAR website (URL: www.sec.gov).

Tom Wood
912-590-2001
[email protected]


