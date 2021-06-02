REMSLEEP HOLDINGS, INC. ENGAGES NEW REGULATORY AGENCY



Tampa, FL, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC: RMSL) (the “Company”) announces the company has engaged Empirical Technologies Corp to complete its 510K process. Remsleep has become frustrated with the progress of its 510K submission. Partnering with ETC will ensure the Remsleep 510K submission will be streamlined and put the company’s 510K submission on the right track. Remsleep plans to engage ETC with all future regulatory needs. 510K submissions through ETC have record of approval 20% to 40% faster than the industry average. ETC has a 100% success rate with filing 510K’s, which gives the company confidence with the submission.

Remsleep received patent approval of its utility patent application April 2021.

The company is poised to launch marketing program as soon as 510k clearance is complete. The company continues to work on new product and expects to release future product with far greater ease and timely manner.

