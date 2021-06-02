US Stocks End Mixed to Start Short Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,575.31 on Tuesday with a gain of 45.86 points or 0.13%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,202.04 for a loss of 2.07 points or -0.05%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,736.48 for a loss of 12.26 points or -0.09%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 17.90 for a gain of 1.14 points or 6.80%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks started the new month strong but ended mixed on Tuesday. Several Coronavirus reports across the globe were positive. The European Union will end many quarantine restrictions July 1. U.S. Coronavirus cases reached a one-year low and approximately 50% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated.

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX, Financial) was down -0.28% as Intel ( INTC, Financial) reiterated a chip shortage could last several years.

Economically, investors were also cautious, with the May jobs report coming Friday. New May payrolls are estimated to be 664,000 after a report of 266,000 in April. The unemployment rate could decrease to 5.9% from 6.1%. On Friday, the Commerce Department reported a 3.6% year over year increase in the PCE Price Index. The Core PCE Price Index increased 3.1% year over year. In mid-June the Fed will be holding another policy meeting with labor reports and the PCE Price Index being key statistical factors.

In other news Tuesday:

OPEC+ held its June monthly meeting with plans to decrease supply through July. The S&P 500 energy sector gained 3.85%.

Meatpacker JBS announced a cyberattack in the U.S.

Construction Spending increased 0.2% in April following an increase of 1%.

The Markit Manufacturing PMI increased to 62.1 in May from 60.5.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI increased to 61.2 in May from 60.7.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 34.9 in May from 37.3.

The Treasury held auctions for 3-month bills at a rate of 0.020% and 6-month bills at a rate of 0.035%.

Across the board:

Nvidia ( NVDA , Financial) announced a new RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Its stock was up 0.12%.

Zoom Video Communications ( ZM , Financial): Revenue of $956.24 million increased 191.4% year over year and beat estimates by $48.07 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.74 beat estimates by $0.09 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beat estimates by $0.34. The stock was down -1.15%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,294.74 for a gain of 25.77 points or 1.14%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,393.44 for a gain of 21.50 points or 1.57%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,883.12 for a gain of 64.92 points or 0.44%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,735.36 for a gain of 202.67 points or 1.76%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,744.72 for a gain of 17.28 points or 0.63%; the S&P 100 at 1,900.33 for a loss of 4.22 points or -0.22%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,654.59 for a loss of 31.92 points or -0.23%; the Russell 3000 at 2,512.80 for a gain of 1.28 points or 0.051%; the Russell 1000 at 2,363.89 for a loss of 0.63 points or -0.027%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,951.17 for a gain of 30.70 points or 0.070%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 866.87 for a gain of 4.72 points or 0.55%.

