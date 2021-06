ObsEva Announces Oral Presentation at the RCOG Virtual World Congress 2021

- Data from PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of ebopiprant (OBE022) for spontaneous preterm labor to be discussed in an oral presentation -

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA – June 2, 2021 – ObsEva SA ( OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the presentation of clinical data from the PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of ebopiprant for spontaneous preterm labor at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) Virtual World Congress 2021, being held June 9-12. Ebopiprant is ObsEva’s first in class, orally active selective prostaglandin F 2 α (PGF 2 α ) receptor antagonist designed to treat preterm labor.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: A Randomised, Placebo-Controlled, Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant for Spontaneous Preterm Labor (PROLONG)

Abstract ID: 601

Presenter: Ben Mol, Ph.D., M.D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Monash Medical Centre, Melbourne Australia

Session Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Session Time: 8:10-8:20 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

The link to the session will be available under “Events Calendar” in the investors section of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

About RCOG

The RCOG is a medical charity that champions the provision of high-quality women’s healthcare in the UK and beyond. It is dedicated to encouraging the study and advancing the science and practice of obstetrics and gynaecology. It does this through postgraduate medical education and training and the publication of clinical guidelines and reports on aspects of the specialty and service provision. If you would like to request a Press pass to the congress please email [email protected].

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of and commercialization plans for ObsEva’s product candidates, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones, including the potential timing of regulatory submissions to the EMA and FDA and ObsEva’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates, and the results of interactions with regulatory authorities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva’s website at http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact

Shauna Dillon

[email protected]

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

[email protected]

+1 (617)-435-6602

