DBV Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Montrouge, France, June 2, 2021

DBV Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences in June.

Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
The fireside chat will take place on June 8, 2021 at 8:50am ET.

JMP Life Sciences Conference
The fireside chat will take place on June 16, 2021 at 10:00am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/

A replay of the presentations will also be available on DBV Technologies’ website after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
[email protected]

DBV Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
[email protected]

