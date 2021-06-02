Montrouge, France, June 2, 2021

DBV Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences in June.

Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

The fireside chat will take place on June 8, 2021 at 8:50am ET.

JMP Life Sciences Conference

The fireside chat will take place on June 16, 2021 at 10:00am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/

A replay of the presentations will also be available on DBV Technologies’ website after the event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact

Anne Pollak

DBV Technologies

+1 857-529-2363

[email protected]

DBV Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

+1 646-842-2393

[email protected]

Attachment