Nordic Nanovector ASA: Allocation of restricted stock units (RSUs) to the board of directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 2, 2021

OSLO, Norway, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the minutes from Nordic Nanovector ASA's (the "Company") (OSE: NANOV) annual general meeting held on 28 April 2021 in Oslo, Norway (the "AGM").

At the AGM, the shareholders approved the issuance of restricted stock units ("RSUs") to board members who elect to receive all or parts of their remuneration, for the period from the annual general meeting in 2021 to the annual general meeting in 2022, in the form of RSUs.  

The RSUs are non-transferable and each RSU give the right and obligation to acquire one share in the Company at a price of NOK 0.20 per share (corresponding to the nominal value of the shares) subject to satisfaction of the applicable vesting conditions stated in the RSU agreements.

The board members may elect to either (i) receive 100% of the compensation in RSUs, (ii) receive 1/3 of the compensation in cash and 2/3 in RSUs, or (iii) receive 2/3 of the compensation in cash and 1/3 in RSUs. The election made by each board member has been set out in the table below. The number of RSUs to be granted to the members of the Board of Directors is calculated as the NOK amount of the RSU opted portion of total minimum compensation to the board member, divided by the market price for the Nordic Nanovector share. The market price is calculated as volume weighted average share price 10 trading days prior to the date of the AGM, i.e. NOK 25.68.

Pursuant to the RSU program, the board members have made the following election and hold the following number of RSUs and shares following such election:

Name

Remuneration for the period 2021-22

Allocation between cash and RSUs

Number of RSUs for the period 2021-22

Total number of RSUs out-standing

Total number of shares

Jan H. Egberts

NOK 620,000  1

1/3 RSUs

8,047

24,654

29,046

Per Samuelsson

NOK 390,000  2

100% Cash 3

0

0

0

Solveig Hellebust

NOK 350,000  4

100% RSUs

13,629

13,629

0

Karin Meyer

NOK 370,000  5

1/3 RSUs

4,802

10,181

571

Joanna Horobin

NOK 370,000 6

1/3 RSUs

4,802

16,232

13,810

Jean-Pierre Bizzari

NOK 370,000 7

1/3 RSUs

4,802

16,232

9,022

Rainer Boehm

NOK 350,000  8

1/3 RSUs

4,543

15,824

5,904

1NOK 600,000 as chairman of the Board and NOK 20,000 as a member of the audit committee.

2NOK 330,000 as board member, NOK 40,000 as chair of the compensation committee and NOK 20,000 as a member of the audit committee.

3Per Samuelsson is not allowed to hold equity in the company due to his affiliation with HealthCap and will only receive cash.

4NOK 330,000 as board member and NOK 20,000 as member of the compensation committee.

5NOK 330,000 as board member and NOK 40,000 as chair of the audit committee.

6NOK 330,000 as board member, NOK 20,000 as member of the clinical committee and NOK 20,000 as member of the compensation committee.

7NOK 330,000 as board member and NOK 40,000 as chair of the clinical committee.

8NOK 330 000 as board member and NOK 20,000 as member of the clinical committee.

A total of 40,625 RSUs have thus been allocated following the AGM. The RSUs will vest on 28 April 2022. For further information about the RSU Program see section 6.3.2 to the Company's financial statements for 2020, included in the Company's annual report for 2020 on page 95.

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: [email protected]

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--allocation-of-restricted-stock-units--rsus--to-the-board-of-directors,c3358967

favicon.png?sn=IO97729&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa-allocation-of-restricted-stock-units-rsus-to-the-board-of-directors-301303569.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

