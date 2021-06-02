Logo
LTI Syncordis Recognized as Temenos Service Partner of the Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Award presented at Temenos Community Forum Online 2021

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India, June 2, 2021

MUMBAI, India, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LTI Syncordis, a global Temenos implementation partner and a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI) has been recognized as Service Partner of the Year by Temenos at this year's virtual TCF Online 2021.

LTI_Logo.jpg

Since its inception, LTI Syncordis has remained committed to the success of Temenos community and has evolved into a global one-stop partner for end-to-end implementation and systems integration. In addition, LTI Syncordis is the first company with the authorization of "Professional of the Financial Sector" (PSF) in Luxembourg that is fully dedicated to Temenos services with capabilities to support all Temenos software and is consistently rated with high partner satisfaction scores among Temenos Services Partners. In 2020, LTI Syncordis selected Temenos to launch its innovative banking-as-a-service platform in the Nordic market which enables banks to modernize legacy core banking systems rapidly and efficiently. With more than 600 Temenos experts at Syncordis and 35,000+ technology professionals at LTI, LTI Syncordis is the preferred partner for Temenos clients worldwide looking for accelerated innovation.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTI said:

"We believe in delivering excellence and always going the extra mile for our clients. Being recognized for our commitment is marvelous and we at LTI Syncordis appreciate it very much. As a dedicated pure-play Temenos partner, we look forward to cementing our fruitful partnership with Temenos further and driving innovative digital transformation in the banking industry for many years to come."

Guillaume Desjonqueres, Chief Executive Officer, Syncordis commented:

"I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of all our staff who were key in making this achievement possible. Today more than ever, it is vital to focus on cooperation and delivering the highest quality end-to-end projects to financial institutions of all sizes. Making banking better is all about sharing responsibility and empowering innovative digital transformation programs. This recognition inspires us. Alongside our long-term partner Temenos, we will stay committed – both to the banks and their valued customers."

Alexa Guenoun, Chief Operating Officer, Temenos said:

"Partners have an amazing impact in the ecosystem we've developed over our 27 years in banking – they help us to innovate, to scale, and to make banking better for our customers, and the world. I am delighted to recognize LTI Syncordis for their part in delivering technology that creates better, faster and smarter experiences, and increased agility to respond to an ever-changing world. It's because of partners like LTI Syncordis that we have one of the strongest, most dynamic and resilient communities in the industry."

About Syncordis:

Syncordis, a Luxembourg based LTI Company, delivers high-quality end-to-end implementation and system integration projects with an exclusive focus on Temenos banking software such as Temenos Infinity, Temenos Transact, Temenos Fund Administration, Temenos Wealth, Temenos Payments, Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation and Temenos DataSource. Syncordis is also the only Temenos global partner that is fully dedicated to Temenos services with capabilities to support all Temenos software suites. With 12 offices across the globe, 600+ experts and complementary services like SaaS and regulated production support services, Syncordis enables its international clients to master their digital transformation. This makes Syncordis one of the one-stop service partners for Temenos clients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.syncordisconsulting.com

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unparalleled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 35,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global

Connect with LTI:

Read more:

Syncordis__Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO95120&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lti-syncordis-recognized-as-temenos-service-partner-of-the-year-301303603.html

SOURCE LTI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO95120&Transmission_Id=202106020206PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO95120&DateId=20210602
