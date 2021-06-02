Orexo continues to strengthen ZUBSOLV´s patent portfolio with two new patents

PR Newswire

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.),(STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) today announces that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued another two patents relating to ZUBSOLV®, Orexo's sublingual buprenorphine and naloxone tablet (CII) for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

The new patents, US Patent Nos. 11,020,387 and 11,020,388, expire in September 2032. Orexo will now have nine patents listed in the Orange Book relating to ZUBSOLV®.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, said: "I am pleased that the USPTO continues to recognize the uniqueness of the technology behind ZUBSOLV® by granting two new patents that further strengthen the patent portfolio for ZUBSOLV®.Comprehensive patent protection is an important cornerstone to maintaining ZUBSOLV's strong profit contribution and ensuring its growth over time – one of our key objectives for the company´s overall long-term growth."

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the US market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product, ZUBSOLV®, for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for Orexo in 2020 amounted to SEK 664 million and the number of employees was 138. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 8 a.m. CET, on June 2, 2021.

