Kia America's Historic Run Accelerates With Third Straight Month Of Record Sales In May, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Best-Ever Monthly Sales Totals for Forte, K5, Sportage and Carnival MPV

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced its third-successive best-ever monthly sales total of 80,298 units, surpassing the previous mark set in April, 2021. Four Kia nameplates – Forte, K5, Sportage and Carnival MPV – enjoyed their strongest months ever. Through May, Kia sales are up 43.9-percent over 2020. Standout performances included:

Carnival_Passenger.jpg

  • Best-ever May totals for the Forte compact sedan, the Seltos, Sportage and Telluride SUVs and the Carnival MPV
  • Sales of plug-in Niro models reached an all-time high of 40-percent of the Niro family in advance of the all-new, all-electric EV6 crossover which opens for pre-order on June 3

Kia retailers observed significantly accelerated showroom traffic over the Memorial Day weekend due in part to the increased opening up of the country, the company noted.

"Kia's continued run of success has hit an important milestone – our very own 'Triple Crown' performance," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia continues to grow market share due to increased dealer engagement, strong marketing campaigns and award-winning products – the latest example of which is the all-new Carnival MPV – which has doubled its market share over the outgoing Sedona."

Complementing May record-breaking sales, the month also saw Kia recognized with prestigious awards and accolades, including:

  • Autotrader named the 2021 Kia Soul one of the "10 Best Cars for College Graduates"
  • The 2021 Sorento SUV included on the list of winners of the Popular Mechanics"Automotive Excellence Awards"

About Kia America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.


MONTH OF MAY

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rio

3,386

1,760

13,083

10,041

Forte

13,323

6,603

50,677

33,184

K5/Optima

12,459

5,854

42,479

33,093

Cadenza

13

70

193

605

Stinger

1,457

1,393

5,094

4,824

K900

4

25

67

102

Soul

7,716

6,324

31,677

26,602

Niro

2,883

1,318

9,184

7,067

Seltos

5,360

3,551

28,617

10,442

Sportage

11,035

7,576

41,546

31,597

Sorento

11,144

7,262

40,908

29,603

Telluride

7,776

2,599

37,825

22,512

Sedona/Carnival

3,742

1,482

8,675

5,795

Total

80,298

45,817

310,025

215,467

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA97752&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-americas-historic-run-accelerates-with-third-straight-month-of-record-sales-in-may-2021-301303616.html

SOURCE Kia America

