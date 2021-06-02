Logo
ProPhotonix Limited Announces New Wavelengths added to UVC LED System

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

ProPhotonix Adds New Wavelengths to UVC LED Disinfection Systems Range

265nm, 275nm, 285nm and 310nm UVC LED systems now available in the COBRA Clean FX1 range of evaluation lamps

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / ProPhotonix Limited, (

AIM:PPIX, Financial)(OTC PINK:STKR), a designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces an extension to its existing UVC LED product range, the COBRA Clean FX1. This compact, plug and play UVC LED Lamp is now available in four wavelengths - 265nm, 275nm, 285nm and 310nm - offering system developers greater flexibility to test and develop UVC LED disinfection systems across a number of applications including water, air and surface disinfection. UVC LEDs have a powerful germicidal effect and can inactivate a wide spectrum of pathogens such as E. coli, L. innocua, and Covid-19.

Commercially viable solutions for disinfection are becoming more of a priority due to Covid-19 and this has driven significant UVC-LED innovation and improvement. Demand for innovative LED technology has also been driven by the increasing safety concerns associated with using mercury-based disinfection. UVC LEDs are ozone and heavy metal-free making them a safer, more sustainable option. Their on/off functionality is more energy efficient and ensures a longer lifetime when compared to mercury-based systems.

Commenting on this trend, Ken Reynolds PhD, Business and Technology Manager, said:

"In recent times UVC LED efficiency has increased significantly and we have seen availability of additional wavelengths as well as decreasing costs."

COBRA Clean FX1 is a fan-cooled UVC LED lamp in a stackable form factor that produces a uniform line with a peak irradiance of up to 90 mW/cm 2 and peak energy density (dose) of up to 90 mJ/cm 2. It is an ideal evaluation product due to the various optical and electrical configurations and wavelength options available. Customers can assess the characteristics needed for their specific application and work with ProPhotonix to develop an optimized solution.

Commenting on the COBRA Clean FX1 range extension, Reynolds said:

"The launch of additional wavelengths for the COBRA Clean FX1 gives customers more flexibility to test this new technology and better define their specification. This makes it an ideal disinfection evaluation product.

"UVC LED technology enables to greater control over design and specification. ProPhotonix' expertise with over 25 years' experience in custom LED solutions makes for a seamless partnership from concept to production."

To find out more about customized UVC LED solutions and the Cobra Clean FX1 visit: www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/uvc-led-systems/uvc-led-system/

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited

Ken Reynolds,

Business and Technology Manager,

ProPhotonix

Tel: +353(0) 21 5001315

[email protected]

WH Ireland Limited

Katy Mitchell

Matthew Chan

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 1666

About ProPhotonix
ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650013/ProPhotonix-Limited-Announces-New-Wavelengths-added-to-UVC-LED-System

img.ashx?id=650013

