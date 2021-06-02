Logo
NXP Ramps Automotive Processing Innovation with Two Processors on TSMC 16nm FinFET Technology

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPUTEX – NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI), a world leader in automotive processing, and TSMC (TWSE: 2330, : TSM) today announced the release of NXP’s S32G2 vehicle network processors and the S32R294 radar processor into volume production on TSMC’s advanced 16 nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology. This marks the migration of NXP’s S32 family of processors to increasingly advanced process nodes as automobiles continue to evolve into powerful computing platforms. NXP’s continued innovation in the S32 family is designed to help carmakers simplify vehicle architecture and deliver the fully connected and configurable car of tomorrow.

The S32G2 vehicle networking processors enable service-oriented gateways for secure cloud connectivity and over-the-air updates that will unlock a multitude of data-driven services such as usage-based insurance and vehicle health management. S32G2 processors also serve as domain and zonal controllers to enable next-generation vehicle architectures and as high-performance ASIL D safety processors in advanced driver assistance and autonomous drive systems. The move to TSMC’s 16nm technology has allowed S32G2 to consolidate multiple devices into one, creating a powerful System-on-Chip (SoC) that reduces the processor’s footprint.

The S32R294 radar processor’s implementation in 16nm provides the performance carmakers need to enable scalable solutions for NCAP and advanced corner radar as well as long-range front radar and advanced multi-mode use cases like simultaneous blind-spot detection, lane change assistance and elevation sensing.

TSMC’s 16nm technology enables NXP’s automotive processors to harness the power of advanced FinFET transistors for the first time, combining improved performance and rigorous automotive process qualifications to deliver safe next generation computing power. Backed by TSMC’s extensive roadmap for automotive processes, NXP’s 16nm automotive processors pave the way for a wider migration to TSMC’s 5nm process for the NXP S32 family of vehicle processors.

“NXP’s release of 16nm processors for radar and vehicle networking is the next milestone in turning cars into intelligent, connected robots on wheels that are safe, secure and enjoyable. Both processors are ready for volume release,” said Kurt Sievers, President & CEO of NXP Semiconductors, at the Computex CEO Forum. “We have a long history of partnership with TSMC and appreciate their support during this extraordinary period of shortage. We value our collaboration in both technology and volume manufacturing that has enabled this key step in broadening NXP’s 16nm FF portfolio and paves the way towards our future high-performance S32 processing platform with harmonized software infrastructure in TSMC’s 5nm process.”

“Vehicles have become sophisticated computing platforms with semiconductors controlling a wide range of sensors, digital cockpits, wireless connectivity, and more. TSMC’s comprehensive portfolio of automotive process technologies and services enable our customers to innovate to make cars safer, smarter, and greener,” said TSMC Chief Executive Officer Dr. C.C. Wei. “TSMC is dedicated to supporting NXP’s longstanding automotive excellence in design, quality and functional safety at the 16nm node and well into the future with our leading logic technologies and automotive-grade manufacturing quality.”

Availability
NXP’s S32R294 radar processors and S32G2 secure gateway processors have started volume production in Q2 this year and are available.

Links to related topics

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2021 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

Americas & EuropeGreater China / Asia 
Jason DealMing Yue
Tel: +44 7715228414Tel: +86 21 2205 2690
Email: [email protected]Email: [email protected]

About TSMC
TSMC pioneered the pure-play foundry business model when it was founded in 1987, and has been the world’s leading dedicated semiconductor foundry ever since. The Company supports a thriving ecosystem of global customers and partners with the industry’s leading process technologies and portfolio of design enablement solutions to unleash innovation for the global semiconductor industry. With global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, TSMC serves as a committed corporate citizen around the world. TSMC deployed 281 distinct process technologies, and manufactured 11,617 products for 510 customers in 2020 by providing broadest range of advanced, specialty and advanced packaging technology services. TSMC is the first foundry to provide 5-nanometer production capabilities, the most advanced semiconductor process technology available in the world. The Company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information please visit https://www.tsmc.com.

TSMC Spokesperson:
Wendell Huang
Vice President and CFO
Tel: 886-3-505-5901		TSMC Media Contact:
Nina Kao
Head of Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-563-6688 ext.7125036
Mobile: 886-988-239-163
E-Mail: nina_kao@tsmc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/252bfe8f-8322-401b-a92a-48fe62982a11

