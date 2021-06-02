Ximen Mining Engages Both Masse Environmental and Ecoscape Environmental Consultants for Hydrology at Kenville Gold Mine Nelson BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. ( TSXV:XIM, Financial)( FRA:1XMA, Financial)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that Nelson-based Masse Environmental Consultants Ltd. and Ecoscape Environmental Consultants Ltd. of Kelowna, B.C. have been engaged for technical services related to the Kenville Gold Mine.

Masse has been involved with the Kenville Gold Mine for several years, having done the initial baseline environmental studies. Over the past two years, Masse has done further work in support of the Company's application to renew the mine development permit. Masse has recently been engaged to work with Ecoscape on initial hydrological studies in support of the new decline permit application.

Ximen continues to build its technical team through the use of external consultants. The continued and additional support from Masse and Ecoscape are a welcome addition to technical services being provided by mining consultants Micon International Ltd.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. strives to always to take a 100% interest in all of its projects and assets. The company has bought out all the possible NSR's on its key Mineral Precious Metal Assets and several other precious metal assets in the near vicinity to its holdings. The company has been focused on the acquisition of high grade gold assets in southern BC, with easy access and good infrastructure. We are building a Gold Mining Company with a goal is to accumulate land packages with multi-million ounce gold potential and realize that potential through extensive drilling and resource definition. Simultaneously we are advancing the Kenville Gold Mine forward and on the path towards production. We are well on our way to meeting all of our targets while at the same time maintaining our aversion towards debt and dilution and advancing forward with responsible development and sustainable mining and exploration practices.

This is a company focused on building Ethical and Sustainable Value … it just takes time.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

