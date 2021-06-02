Logo
Mindtree has Earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, June 2, 2021

WARREN, N.J.  and BANGALORE, India, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's capability in planning and delivering tailored analytics solutions, following Microsoft and industry best practices.

Mindtree_Logo.jpg

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their analytics planning and deployment practices, are able to earn the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As more businesses recognize the value of effective data and analytics strategies but struggle to implement them, partners with proven experience delivering customized Microsoft analytics solutions using Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks are well-positioned to capture this market opportunity.

These partners can help customers better integrate endlessly scalable analytics platforms into their businesses to quickly capture insights from all their data across data warehouses and big data analytics systems.

"Our clients have a business imperative to derive meaningful insights from data and convert those insights into business value," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree. "The Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization will bring our experience in accelerating data discovery and making data-driven business decisions more accessible to those organizations that are dedicated to their business transformation journeys." 

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to building transformative and secure analytics solutions on Azure. Mindtree clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to help our customers harness the power of insight and transform their businesses in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 270 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 23,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO97777&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindtree-has-earned-the-analytics-on-microsoft-azure-advanced-specialization-301303655.html

SOURCE Mindtree

