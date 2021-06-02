Logo
NV Gold Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "8NV", effective June 1, 2021.

Peter A. Ball, President and CEO, commented, "We expect the FSE listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, in addition to the Canadian TSXV and United States OTCQB listings, will heighten exposure of the Company in this major marketplace with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. The electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA, has made it the world's second-largest fully electronic cash market with direct linkage to all other major European financial hubs. This European listing will help to increase the Company's trading liquidity and facilitate investment in NV Gold by European investors through the Frankfurt listing as major financial hubs like Switzerland, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein, Monaco and others are reached easily.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX; OTCQB: NVGLF; FSE:8NV) is a well-financed exploration company with ~77 million shares issued, close to $4.5M in its treasury and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge. 2021 will be NV Gold's busiest exploration year in its corporate history.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter A. Ball
President & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Peter A. Ball, President & CEO
Phone: 1-888-363-9883
Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the extent to which mineralized structures extend on to the Company's Projects and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650039/NV-Gold-Announces-Frankfurt-Stock-Exchange-Listing

img.ashx?id=650039

