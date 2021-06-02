Logo
Hyundai Glovis set-up world's first EV specialized marine transportation solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, June 2, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Glovis, one of the largest logistics companies in South Korea, announced specialized EV handling solution for car carriers to cope with spreading EV shipping market.

Pic__Hyundai_Glovis_PCTC_at_the_port_of_Bremerhaven_in_Germany.jpg

Hyundai Glovis has recently set a new manual for EV ocean transportation and applied specialized solution in loading-shipping-unloading process. Since EV has different characteristics from conventional internal combustion vehicles, it requires a new customized EV handling solution.

Hyundai Glovis has established a shipping guide tailored to the characteristics of EVs and applied it to the work place.

First of all, Hyundai Glovis provides EV customized management service by marking 'EV' on shipping request to distinguish from combustion vehicle.

Also, Hyundai Glovis has been developing the customized system to share EV condition/SOC(state of charge)/other shipper's requesting information in advance automatically to shipper.

And loaded vehicles are subject to under constant checking procedure including battery condition, exterior, and etc. to keep utmost cargo quality.

Also collective data including temperature and humidity of loading deck, and battery consumption during transportation are shared on the shipper side.

On the other hand, Hyundai Glovis plans to target not only current ordinary OEM makers but also new EV makers.

Compared to current OEM makers, new EV makers may have short logistics experience. So, Hyundai Glovis provide one-stop service, that is all-inclusive terminal/land/sea transportation.

Hyundai Glovis set the EV emergency manual and made quarterly EV emergency training mandatory.

Recently Hyundai Glovis has signed an MOU with Korean Resister for JDP of safe sea transportation of EV and both parties sympathized each other to improve/advance the EV shipping in terms of ship stability/safety by this MOU.

Also, it is under development for installation of safety equipment and customized EV equipment for new built vessel.

In cooperation with Korean Register, one of the seven best ship classifications in the world, Hyundai Glovis expects to top up its trust and credibility.

Hyundai Glovis assumed about 40% share in global EV car carrier market by carrying 180,000 Evs last year based on 90 car-carrier fleet and 80 global networks.

It is Hyundai Glovis's concern to set up a specialized EV ocean transportation for preemptive response in the era of EV shift.

For a full article, please visit : https://www.glovis.net/Kor/news/communityid/6/view.do?idx=3806

Pic__Hyundai_Glovis_PCTC_on_the_voyage.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN95957&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-glovis-set-up-worlds-first-ev-specialized-marine-transportation-solutions-301303690.html

SOURCE Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN95957&Transmission_Id=202106020457PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN95957&DateId=20210602
