Friendable's Fan Pass Live Platform Sees Its Biggest Surge in Artist Sign-Ups, Reporting 1,452 for May 2021 -- a 53% Increase Over April

Total artist sign-ups now surpasses 4,000 since launch, with app installs increasing and social media reach, followers and engagement all showing upward trends, as well

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce certain growth metrics and performance for the Company’s Fan Pass Live Streaming artist platform for the month of May 2021.

As the Company prepares to release its 2.0 version of the Fan Pass platform, May has delivered another stellar month of traction in several categories. Artist sign-ups reached their highest one-month climb, with over 1,400 artists signing up during May, and app installs increased by approximately 6% from the month of April, as well.

Social media activity is also a key indicator for management, as Instagram reach increased by 87% and Facebook by 27%. These metrics and trends point to positive, overall recognition of the Fan Pass platform, service offering and brand as the Company continues executing on its 120-day strategy, previously announced .

“These next several months are going to lead us to and eventually through our version 2 mobile and web app releases, which will include an entirely new suite of features, virtual currency options, automation and, ultimately, scale. It is our intent to grow our base, build our revenues and begin monetizing across the board, which we believe to be very achievable based on the results we have seen since our launch and every month following. It’s time to unveil several new features to our artists, and we look forward to watching the artists’ revenues, along with the company’s steadily increase with this next version. Stay tuned!” stated Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s new flagship offering, the Fan Pass livestream platform, has proven to be invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Even as live shows resume, Fan Pass serves a vital need: providing a virtual stage for artists to perform, earn and engage with fans from around the world. In addition, Fan Pass serves as a VIP or Backstage Pass, giving fans exclusive access into the lives of their favorite artists.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com or www.fanpasslive.com .

