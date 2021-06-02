Logo
Galecto Hosting Expert Perspectives Webinar on the Current Myelofibrosis Treatment Landscape and Potential Future Treatments

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Webinar on Wednesday, June 9th @ 8amET

BOSTON, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. ( GLTO), a NASDAQ listed biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on the myelofibrosis treatment landscape and the current and potential future treatments on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8am Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Srdan Verstovsek, MD, Ph.D., UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with myelofibrosis, a fibrosis-related blood cancer. He will also discuss the opportunity for Galecto’s GB2064 as a potential treatment option and Hans Schambye, Galecto’s President and CEO, will update its development status.

Dr. Verstovsek will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations with Galecto’s management team.

GB2064 is an oral LOXL2 inhibitor that the company plans to examine in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of myelofibrosis. LOXL-2 is upregulated in myelofibrosis fibrotic tissue and plays a key role in fibrosis and disease progression in the tumor micro-environment; and as such, inhibiting LOXL-2 may restore bone marrow function and be disease-modifying. The current standard of care for myelofibrosis is JAK inhibitors, but their use is limited by side effects and loss of efficacy in many patients.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Dr. Srdan Verstovsek is the United Energy Resources, Inc., Professor of Medicine and a Professor in the Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, Director of the Hanns A. Pielenz Clinical Research Center for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN), and Chief of the Section for MPN at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is also founder/Director of the largest MPN Clinical Research Center worldwide.

Dr. Verstovsek has achieved international acclaim for his leadership in developing landmark MPN therapeutics. He has led more than 60 early/advanced phase clinical trials of novel MPN drugs including the clinical development of the JAK1/2 inhibitor fuxolitinib, the first FDA-approved drug for myelofibrosis. Currently, Dr. Verstovsek is leading several pivotal phase 3 trials for myelofibrosis medications.

Dr. Verstovsek has published, 4 books, 24 book chapters, and more than 550 peer-reviewed original articles and reviews in leading medical journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Blood, Leukemia, and Lancet. Dr. Verstovsek holds 3 patents for cancer and leukemia treatments.

Dr. Verstovsek’s contributions in MPN have been globally recognized with numerous invitations as expert speaker/educator/Chair at significant national and international conferences. He regularly engages at multiple levels with MPN patients’ advocacy groups/societies. He is Co-Founder/Executive Committee Member of the International Working Group for Myelofibrosis Treatment and Research. Dr. Verstovsek is the recipient of several distinguished awards, including the Otis W. and Pearl L. Walters Faculty Achievement Award in Clinical Research (2017), The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and was elected as a member of American Society for Clinical Investigation in 2015.

About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based galectin inhibitors and the collagen cross-linking enzyme, LOXL2, inhibitors. Galecto has multiple clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer focused on galectin-3 and LOXL2, including an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) currently in a phase 2b trial for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.  The company’s pipeline also includes an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) that is expected to be part of (i) a phase 2 trial for the potential treatment of NSCLC in combination with an anti-PD1 product and (ii) a phase 1b/2 trial in liver cirrhosis, as well as an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) that is expected to part of a phase 2 trial for the potential treatment of myelofibrosis. It is anticipated that enrollment for all of these trials will be initiated in 2021.  

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Galecto’s plans to examine GB2064 in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of myelofibrosis. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For such statements, Galecto claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Galecto's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the development of Galecto’s product candidates and their therapeutic potential, having adequate funds and their use, and those disclosed in Galecto’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Galecto's judgment as of the time of this release. Galecto disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

For more information, contact:

Galecto Inc.
Hans Schambye, CEO
Jon Freve, CFO
+45 70 70 52 10

Investors/US
Media/EU
Ashley R. Robinson
[email protected]		Mary-Ann Chang
[email protected]
+1 617 775 5956+44 7483 284 853
