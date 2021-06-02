Abeona Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ( ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that Michael Amoroso, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Abeona Therapeutics website at www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s clinical programs include EB-101, its autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively, in Phase 1/2 development. The Company’s portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AIM™ capsids have shown potential to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona’s fully functional, gene and cell therapy cGMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

