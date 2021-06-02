Logo
Benjamin Hill Updates on New Zone of Known Gold Mineralization

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional assay results at the Benjamin Hill property, comprised of the Sonora Gold and Sonora Copper concessions: Chip samples of 10.1 g/t Au and 10.0 g/t Au and multiple samples ranging 1.0 – 3.8 g/t Au during first pass sampling in the new La Salada East mapping area (Figures 1 & 2 and Table 1.).

The exploration work on the Sonora Gold property continues to show a larger extent of known gold mineralization. BHM geologists encountered the above noted mineralization while following up on a geochemical anomaly revealed during the December stream sediment sampling campaign that coincided with the occurrence of historical mining in the La Salada East mapping area. BHM geologists collected 45 rock chip samples during the prospecting and mapping of the La Salada East area. Geologists noted occurrences of quartz veining and quartz breccias often with chalcopyrite, galena and hematite, limonite and ‘boxwork’ pyrite. This type of geology and mineral assemblage is seen associated with gold mineralization in the Caracahui, Sonora Copper and Caracahui Norte exploration areas to the west of the La Salada East exploration area.

Greg Bronson, P.Geo., President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. states that “BHM geologists have extended the limits of known mineralization into an entirely new area of the Sonora Gold property that has never seen systematic exploration. The mineralized system is now traceable over an even broader east-west area to complement an already established and impressively long north-south trend. We believe we are looking at a big, gold endowed system that is showing us the right geological indicators for an epithermal gold deposit close to the surface and a significant Cu-Au porphyry system at depth.”

Advancing Plans for Drill Program
BHM expects to receive drill permits in early June and is finalizing drill program planning, targeting the most prospective geology in the Sonora Gold mineral concession. BHM Geologists continue to follow up on additional stream sediment sample anomalies and expose more hereto unexplored area of the Sonora Gold tenure to modern systematic exploration methods.

Figure 1. Gold Assay Map from the May Sampling Program: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d02b5fa-e345-4dd7-8de9-581fefa8821b

Figure 2. Gold Assays La Salada Area, May 2021 Sampling Work: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02b55105-770d-48a2-9627-d068b2f481f7


SampleEastNorthAu EqAu_PPMCu_%Ag_PPM
SG-1794500692334485410.6510.60.03.4
SG-1797500655334489010.08100.05.9
SG-184649576033456154.74.50.212.4
SG-180550047533450363.813.80.02.4
SG-175749721533470666.323.71.9>200.0
SG-177549485433416984.413.61.357.5
SG-178750080333447103.23.10.08.4
SG-1814500938334434132.70.219
SG-181050076433441933.062.60.135.2
SG-179150074233447932.572.50.01.4
SG-182149567933454933.262.10.185.7
SG-178850078333447211.91.80.04.4
SG-168949790333452881.611.50.09.2
SG-181250090833442391.441.30.010.2
SG-180750041733445571.431.20.015.1
SG-184249570533455321.611.20.030.8
SG-178950076533447631.411.10.021
SG-179950063833449081.3710.424.9
SG-180950076233441941.2910.019.2
SG-192649493833416941.411.328

Table 1. Assay highlights from La Salada Area, May 2021 Sampling Work

Quality Assurance/Quality Control
All rock samples were selected by a BHM geologist. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and stored at the company field office in a secure area and were later transported by company truck directly the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVM) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis to BVM in Vancouver, B.C. for 45-element ICP-MS analysis after modified 4 acid aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 30-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-ES finish. Copper assays that initially ran above 10,000ppm were rerun using ICP-ES analysis to obtain accurate assay values.

Both Hermosillo and Vancouver BVM facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions along the Mojave fault in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person
Greg Bronson, P.Geo., President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
“Cole McClay”, CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
[email protected]
www.benjaminhillmining.com

Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.


