Arch Therapeutics to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XI, June 8 - 10, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. ( ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, today announced that it will be presented virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event.

Chief Executive Officer, Terrence W. Norchi, MD, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Abrams, are scheduled to present via webcast, which will be available on-demand as of 4:15 PM ET, Thursday, Jun. 10, 2021. 

You may access & register for the live webcast at https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/.

After the event, the presentation will be available at https://ir.archtherapeutics.com/presentations.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's products authorized for commercial marketing are AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5® Topical Hemostat.1 Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G™, AC5-V® and AC5® Surgical Hemostat, among others.2,3

About LD Micro ( SRAX)
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

_____________________
1 AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat have received regulatory authorization for commercial marketing as medical devices in the USA and EU, respectively.
2 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.
3 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contact
ARTH Investor Relations
Toll Free: +1-855-340-ARTH (2784) (US and Canada)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

or

Mike Abrams
Chief Financial Officer
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Phone: 617-431-2333
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.archtherapeutics.com


