Rio Hondo College Enhances Enterprise Security and User Experience With BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service Platform

WHITTIER, Calif. and WALL, N.J., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring biometrics, today announced that Rio Hondo College in Whittier, CA, with more than 19,000 students has selected BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform to improve their security posture and user experience for access to more than twenty enterprise applications such as Ellucian Banner, Brightspace, Canvas LMS and Microsoft Office 365.



The IT team at Rio Hondo College is focused on improving the user experience and streamlining access to critical applications through PortalGuard's Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities. Providing an array of valuable applications enhances the student experience, but remembering multiple unique passwords and usernames for each application creates a significant access burden, often leading to 'password fatigue.' With just one set of SSO credentials to manage, login and authentication issues are dramatically reduced for the college and its students. Consolidating to one access point also reduces the chance of a security breach and improves mobile adoption by providing secure access to systems from any device. Additionally, PortalGuard IDaaS delivers an attractive return on investment because Rio Hondo College does not need to manage the deployment, security, configuration, hosting, and maintenance of the cloud-based platform and deploy those resources in other ways.

Rio Hondo is building on PortalGuard's SSO benefits by adding Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) security improvements. MFA is especially effective when combined with an SSO solution to remove multiple usernames and passwords from the equation, strengthening security and further improving the user experience. PortalGuard IDaaS provides 16 different MFA options that allow customers to adopt flexible authentication standards and gain these combined SSO and MFA benefits. BIO-key's new MobileAuth™ with PalmPositive™ app for mobile devices provides fast, touchless, secure access to user accounts from any device. MobileAuth can be used for multi-factor authentication or passwordless workflows that make it quicker and easier to sign in.

"While passwords remain the most common way to authenticate your identity online, their frequently breached vulnerabilities provide very little protection for users," states Mark Cochran, President, BIO-key PortalGuard. "MobileAuth is a powerful new biometric capability we have built into PortalGuard IDaaS to provide secure, individual-tied access that eliminates the inconvenience, security risks, and higher costs of traditional authentication methods. While many vendors do not take usability seriously enough, PortalGuard IDaaS delivers an enterprise-grade cloud IAM solution with frictionless access and security improvements, allowing our customers to achieve their cybersecurity objectives while also improving the user experience."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity, and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

