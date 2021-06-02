Super League Finalizes Acquisition of Mobcrush, Establishing One of the Largest Verifiable and Addressable Audiences of Passionate Gamers in the U.S.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming , Inc. ( SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, announced today the successful closing of its previously-announced acquisition of Mobcrush Streaming, Inc.



Mobcrush is a live streaming technology platform used by hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers who generate and distribute almost two million hours of original content annually and have accumulated more than 4.5 billion fans and subscribers across the most popular live streaming and social media platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more. Mobcrush also operates Mineville, one of six official Minecraft servers in partnership with Microsoft, reaching more than 20 million players annually.

On May 27, 2021, Super League shareholders approved the issuance of approx. 12.6 million shares of common stock as merger consideration to fund the acquisition of Mobcrush.

The newly combined company provides a highly scalable, gaming-centric media platform for brands and advertisers to reach a monthly U.S. audience of over 75 million, which is one of the largest addressable audiences of gamers and equivalent to a Top 100 U.S. Nielsen media property. Together, Super League and Mobcrush expect to deliver more than 9 billion video views across digital and social media live streaming and on-demand platforms.

“We are thrilled to complete this acquisition and have already been working towards our shared mission to empower passionate gamers and inspire them to create dynamic and highly engaging content,” said Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer of Super League. “In fact, we have already won our first deal as a combined company and know we are just getting started. With this powerful platform, we are ready to achieve a new level of scale through our incredible suite of proprietary tools accessible to all gamers as we work to capitalize on multiple opportunities to generate revenue from advertiser solutions, direct to consumer and content monetization.”



Details regarding the transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement, can be found in Super League’s current report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021 and are available in the SEC Filings section of Super League’s investor relations website here.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( SLGG) is a leading gaming and esports content and community platform that gives tens of millions of players multiple ways to create, connect, compete, and enjoy the video games they love. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, Super League’s offerings include competitive gaming tournaments featuring many of the biggest titles in the world, gameplay properties that allow young gamers to experience and build their own imaginative Minecraft worlds, and production and distribution software tools that power billions of views of live streaming and video-on-demand content annually. Through partnerships with world class consumer brands, in-game player monetization, and a fully-virtual cloud-based video production studio, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences, and entertainment. For more: superleague.com

