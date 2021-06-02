Cidara to Present at Mycology 2021 Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. ( CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will virtually present highlights from pre-clinical through Phase 2 clinical trial data evaluating rezafungin, Cidara’s novel, once-weekly echinocandin, for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal disease at the Mycology 2021 Conference, which takes place online from June 11-12, 2021.



Presentation details are as follows:

Spotlight Presentation Sponsored by Cidara

Title: Rezafungin: A Novel, Once-Weekly Echinocandin in Phase 3 Development for Treatment and Prevention of Invasive Fungal Disease

Presenter: Dr. Varun Mehra, Department of Hematology & Stem Cell Transplantation, Kings College Hospital, London

Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. EDT

To register and view the full schedule, visit Mycology 2021 Conference’s website here. A copy of the presentation can be accessed in the Publications section of the Cidara website once the presentation concludes.

About Rezafungin

Rezafungin is a novel once weekly echinocandin being developed for both the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, such as candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The structure and properties of rezafungin are specifically designed to improve upon a clinically validated mechanism intended to enhance its efficacy and safety potential for patients. Cidara is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial with rezafungin for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE trial) and a second Phase 3 clinical trial of once-weekly rezafungin for the prevention of invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT trial).

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to AVCs for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

