Beam Global to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, ( BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET. Beam is featured in the Hall of Fame Top 50 performers, selected out of more than 2000 companies who have been welcomed at an LD Micro event. Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global, will be giving the presentation.



“The EV industry is really heating up with a powerful combination of Government mandates and funding, combined with consumer demand for the fantastic new lineup of EVs like the all electric Ford F150 Lightning,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Beam Global products uniquely provide the fastest deployed, most scalable, lowest TCO solution for what I believe will become one of the most urgent infrastructure deployments in history. It’s a great time to be involved with Beam and I am looking forward to sharing our story at LD Micro."

Event: Beam Global Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

