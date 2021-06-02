ibex and Wixcorp Announce Strategic Partnership to Digitally Transform Healthcare Patient Experiences

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ibex and Wixcorp Announce Strategic Partnership to Digitally Transform Healthcare Patient Experiences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership Integrates World-Class Customer Support with Innovative Cloud-Based Technology to Simplify Payment Services and Billing Support

WASHINGTON, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, and Wixcorp, provider of industry-leading patient-facing revenue management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that will enhance the patient financial experience across the healthcare vertical.

The movement toward patients as healthcare consumers, COVID-19-driven digital transformation, and sharp financial declines have accelerated the need for digital experiences that combine outsourced billing support with self-pay options that make the patient experience simple and easy. Unfortunately, hospitals and providers are behind the curve when it comes to evolving their business models.

To address this need, ibex and Wixcorp are launching a joint solution that combines industry-leading customer support with a transformative suite of innovative, cloud-based patient financial solutions to increase patient satisfaction by converting traditional financial complexities into a simple, intuitive and engaging experience.

“COVID-19, along with other market pressures, has forced many healthcare organizations to accelerate the digital transformation of their business models as the age of healthcare consumerism takes hold,” said Bob Dechant, CEO, ibex. “We are excited to partner with Wixcorp, combining ibex’s best-in-class customer support with their innovative technology to reduce costs and financial pressure for our healthcare customers, while revolutionizing their patient experience in today’s digital world.”

The ibex Wixcorp solution optimizes the patient journey, providing a consumer-facing revenue management solution that supports and empowers their customers’ patients. This includes technology-driven cost estimation, scheduling, and self-pay payment options all embedded in Wixcorp’s Redde technology platform. Customers also benefit from experienced business process outsourcing provided by ibex, leveraging its world-class contact center operations and customer support agents to provide exceptional billing customer service.

“Future growth and success for the healthcare industry is predicated in large part by providers’ ability to provide patient financial experiences that mirror those in other consumer-driven industries such as retail and banking,” said Eric Wixom, CEO, Wixcorp. “By combining Wixcorp’s innovative Redde technology platform with ibex’s industry-leading global BPO customer support capabilities, our two companies will aim to improve operating margins for our customers, while enhancing their patient satisfaction through the delivery of a digitally transformed customer experience.”

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global contact center of scale consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 24,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X technology platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wixcorp
Wixcorp is a premier patient experience company that helps healthcare institutions create custom patient financial experiences. Our suite of patient-facing RCM solutions hosted in the Redde ecosystem help healthcare organizations engage and collaborate with their patients in a unified digital platform. 100% cloud-based and built mobile-first, our solutions have been carefully designed to be quickly deployed and easy to use.

Media and Investor Contact:
Brad Jones
ibex
+1 (720) 643-8731
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0NzA5MiM0MjIyOTg3IzIwOTUwNDY=
53f667c6-24a2-45e8-8fff-b86b12cf9b74

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment