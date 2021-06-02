The Home Depot Recommends Shareholders Reject "Mini-Tender" Offer by Tutanota LLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Home Depot Recommends Shareholders Reject "Mini-Tender" Offer by Tutanota LLC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 2, 2021

ATLANTA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot, Inc., the world's largest home improvement retailer, has been notified that Tutanota LLC ("Tutanota") has made an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer to purchase up to 1 million shares of Home Depot's common stock, at an offer price of $360 per share. While this offer price is above the current market price of the company's common stock, the offer is conditioned upon, among other things, the closing price of Home Depot's common stock exceeding $360 per share on the last trading day before the offer expires. This means that shares tendered in the offer will only be accepted if the offer price is below the closing market price. In fact, the offer states that as of the date of the offer, Tutanota expects to extend the offer until the market price of Home Depot's common stock exceeds the offer price.

the_home_depot_logo.jpg

The Home Depot recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares in response to Tutanota's offer because the offer requires that the closing stock price for the company's common stock exceed the offer price, and it is subject to numerous additional conditions, including Tutanota obtaining financing for the offer, which Tutanota states it does not currently have. There is no guarantee the conditions of the offer will be satisfied. Under the terms of the offer, Tutanota can extend the offer and delay payment beyond the expiration date of the offer, currently scheduled for 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, June 18, 2021. The offer states that Tutanota intends either to extend the offer until the company's stock price exceeds $360 per share or to terminate or amend the offer if the stock price has not exceeded that amount by May 17, 2022. Per the terms of the offer, any shareholders who tender (or have already tendered) their shares can withdraw them prior to the expiration of the offer, currently scheduled for June 18, 2021, in accordance with the offering documents.

The Home Depot does not endorse Tutanota's unsolicited mini-tender offer and is not affiliated or associated in any way with Tutanota, its mini-tender offer, or its mini-tender offer documents.

Tutanota's purported mini-tender offer seeks less than five percent of Home Depot's outstanding common stock, thereby avoiding many disclosure and procedural requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that apply to offers for more than five percent of a company's outstanding shares. As a result, mini-tender offers do not provide investors with the same level of protections as provided by larger tender offers under U.S. securities laws.

The SEC's cautionary guidance to investors regarding mini-tenders is available at https://www.sec.gov/reportspubs/investor-publications/investorpubsminitendhtm.html. Tutanota has made similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for stock of other public companies. The Home Depot encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC's letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure at https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm.

As noted by the SEC, shareholders should obtain current market quotations for their shares, consult with their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with respect to Tutanota's mini-tender offer.

The Home Depot requests that a copy of this press release be included with all distributions of materials related to Tutanota's mini-tender offer related to Home Depot's common stock.

About The Home Depot
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

favicon.png?sn=CL97181&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-recommends-shareholders-reject-mini-tender-offer-by-tutanota-llc-301303472.html

SOURCE The Home Depot

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL97181&Transmission_Id=202106020730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL97181&DateId=20210602
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment