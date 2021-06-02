Great Panther Announces CFO and COO Appointments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Great Panther Announces CFO and COO Appointments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2021

TSX: GPR| NYSE American: GPL

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of Great Panther's prospectus supplement dated July 9, 2019, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July 2, 2019

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandra Daycock as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Fernando Cornejo as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Neil Hepworth will be retiring as COO, effective June 30, 2021.

"Sandra's breadth of experience and proven leadership skills are a great addition to our executive management team," stated Rob Henderson, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Sandra has demonstrated a strong capability for strategic business planning and corporate development since joining Great Panther earlier this year. I have high confidence in her ability to lead the finance team and look forward to working with her."

Ms. Daycock has been appointed as CFO effective immediately. Ms. Daycock joined Great Panther in March 2021. She brings over 20 years of financial management and capital markets experience in a commodity industry setting, including seven years in senior management. Prior to joining Great Panther, Ms. Daycock served as Director, Corporate Development at Methanex Corporation, the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol. While at Methanex Ms. Daycock also held leadership positions in investor relations, treasury, tax and FP&A. She is a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA – CMA B.C.) and she holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and Master of Arts in Economics, both from the University of Manitoba.

Mr. Cornejo will assume the role of COO effective July 1, 2021. He was appointed as Great Panther's Vice President of Projects & Technical Services in July 2019 and promoted to Vice President, Operations Brazil in March 2020. Mr. Cornejo brings close to 20 years of experience in senior management roles in the mining industry. Before joining Great Panther, Mr. Cornejo served as Vice-President, Projects & Technical Services of Aura Minerals Inc. where he successfully led the re-engineering and subsequent re-start of two open pit and underground mining operations in Brazil and Mexico. Mr. Cornejo holds a master's degree in Chemical Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal and is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario.

Mr. Henderson continued: "Fernando has played a key role in advancing our presence in Brazil and I am pleased to promote him to Chief Operating Officer. Fernando has demonstrated a strong ability to identify, coordinate and successfully implement operational improvements across our operations. We are excited to benefit from Fernando's leadership and industry expertise as we continue to grow Great Panther's production profile."

"Neil has been a valuable member of our executive management team since 2019 and has contributed significantly to the Company through his leadership of our operating mines in Brazil and Mexico," stated Mr. Henderson. "Neil has worked closely with Fernando to ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities. I would like to thank him for his support and wish Neil all the best in his retirement."

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas.  The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico, and Peru, including three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project.  Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio.  Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

favicon.png?sn=VA97301&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-announces-cfo-and-coo-appointments-301303469.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA97301&Transmission_Id=202106020733PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA97301&DateId=20210602
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment