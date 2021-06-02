Herman Miller Redesigns Its Shopping Experience, Powered by Salesforce

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SALESFORCE CONNECTIONS -- Salesforce, [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that Herman Miller , a more than 100-year-old pioneer in design, is teaming up with Salesforce to continue to transform its online store and business strategy. Now, Herman Miller will be able to deliver a more cohesive omni-channel shopping experience, making it easier for customers to furnish and design their space at home, work and beyond.

With more people re-furnishing and redesigning their homes during the pandemic, Herman Miller saw a dramatic spike in online demand for furniture that supported remote work and lifestyles.

Transforming the online experience for shoppers

Herman Miller has redesigned its e-commerce experience from the ground up, based on more than 110 hours of customer research and user testing from over 200 participants. The new site has been developed to deliver a consistent, user-friendly experience with additional content that answers common shopper questions.

New features include enhanced storytelling content and an improved customer-centric navigation designed to provide easier access to popular categories like gaming. In addition, expanded product filtering and a new "Shop the Room" feature enables customers to browse products displayed in lifestyle images with the click of a button.

To meet customer expectations, speed and scalability needs, Herman Miller teamed up with Salesforce to redesign its ecommerce experience with new functionalities, making shopping more convenient and personalized for customers.

"For over a century, Herman Miller's purpose has been rooted around creating the best designs that improve peoples' lives. Our customers need a richer, more informative, more visual online experience that can give them the confidence to make highly considered furniture buying decisions," said Ben Groom, Chief Digital Officer, Herman Miller. "With Salesforce, we have become more integrated across all of our brands and our online shopping experiences now mirror the same quality as our products."

"Delivering a consistent and immersive experience is key to driving customer loyalty," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "With Salesforce, Herman Miller will be able to do just that — meeting their customers where they are, surfacing products that are most relevant and doing it all on a single platform."

Herman Miller has teamed up with Salesforce to better manage the entire customer experience for both their B2B and B2C businesses. Delivering a consistent experience across multiple brands around the globe is no easy task but with Salesforce, speed, scale and consistency are possible.

Commerce Cloud: Relaunching Herman Miller's ecommerce websites, including both Store.HermanMiller.com and DWR.com , on Commerce Cloud has resulted in increased conversion rates, simple add-to-cart functionality and faster site speed. Shoppers can now browse and buy products more easily with new features including tailored product recommendations, a streamlined checkout experience that allows customers to click on any product image to purchase the product, as well as a next-generation chat feature that allows shoppers to video chat with associates seamlessly from the website.

Marketing Cloud: Herman Miller is using Marketing Cloud Journey Builder to develop complex customer journeys and sophisticated email campaigns. By leveraging Interaction Studio, Herman Miller is also able to understand customer preferences across digital touchpoints, use that data to help better personalize customer interactions, and understand the impact of their strategies across channels.

Sales Cloud: By using Sales Cloud, Herman Miller can better manage sales leads and opportunities across brands, monitor team performance, track sales insights, and automate manual tasks through a single dashboard. With every sales user on the same platform, Sales Cloud will provide a single source of truth for Herman Miller's customers.

Service Cloud: COVID-19 has only increased the demands on customer service teams as case numbers multiply. Herman Miller has easily managed this increased case volume with the help of Service Cloud.

Experience Cloud: With Experience Cloud, Herman Miller is able to quickly manage and collaborate with dealers on projects like new store openings, new product lines and more, making it faster and easier for each dealer to sell their products successfully.

Sustainability Cloud: Herman Miller is committed to making a positive impact on the environment. With Sustainability Cloud, Herman Miller is able to track its carbon footprint and other climate-related initiatives it has in place to achieve its 2023 Earthright goals.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company's innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people wherever they live, work, learn, heal, and play. In 2018, Herman Miller created Herman Miller Group, a purposefully selected, complementary family of brands that includes Colebrook BossonSaunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, and naughtone. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—Herman Miller Group shapes places that matter for customers while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

