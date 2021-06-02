Logo
Goodyear, University Of Akron Set To Drive Opportunity For Local Students

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company funds 15 full scholarships for new "Driving Opportunity Scholars Program" covering tuition, mentoring and internships

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, June 2, 2021

AKRON, Ohio, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Foundation (Goodyear) is committing $1.6M to The University of Akron (UA) for a new program designed to increase job readiness training for underserved students called The Driving Opportunity Scholars Program.

Goodyear_and_UA.jpg

Goodyear's gift will support full tuition and fees scholarships for 15 undergraduate students over the next three years with the first five beginning this fall. Selected freshmen will represent a wider range of underrepresented communities in the workplace and will be enrolled in a training and mentoring program for up to five years.

In addition to tuition, students will be matched with a Goodyear mentor to assist with career planning and networking and will also be paired with a peer mentor from UA's Office of Multicultural Development to assist with individual academic and personal goal setting.

Students will have the opportunity to interview for an internship or co-op at Goodyear, will attend Goodyear events and will participate in training and career-focused activities from the company. While at the University of Akron, they will also complete a capstone project, participate in a study abroad program or a service-learning experience and receive a laptop. 

"Inclusive opportunities are needed to build a diverse workforce to help corporations succeed, both today and in the future. Driving Opportunity will nurture the growth of underrepresented students as they expand their skills, build a professional network and create a career path," said Richard J. Kramer, Goodyear chairman, CEO and president. "We are excited to collaborate with The University of Akron to invest in these students' futures and in Goodyear's. Beyond funding student activities and scholarships, our funding will also support the program coordination, coaching and mentoring to students throughout their UA education."

"Goodyear is a dedicated corporate and community partner, and we are deeply grateful for the investments they make in our University and the incredible opportunities they give to our students," said UA President Gary L. Miller. "The Driving Opportunity Scholars Program will allow our students unprecedented access to seasoned professionals and exciting internship opportunities that are sure to be life-changing."

Factors that will be considered as part of the application review and award include:

  • a (preferred) 3.0 or higher grade point average in high school with other factors considered that impact GPA;
  • obtain ACT or SAT score at a competitive level; with consideration of test optional years in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • come from a socioeconomically disadvantaged background;
  • be the first generation in one's family to attend college

Candidates will be asked to submit an essay and one-minute video describing their interest in the program and complete an interview.

For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit www.uakron.edu/drivingopportunity.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About The University of Akron

The University of Akron (UA) offers unique, top-ranked and in-demand associate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral and professional degree programs in engineering, business, health care, the arts and sciences, education and law. UA's beautiful campus, located in the heart of Ohio's fifth-largest city, is surrounded by thousands of businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, giving students access to internships, co-ops and careers. With award-winning residence hall groups and programs, hundreds of student organizations, NCAA Division I sports teams, and a nationally renowned Student Recreation and Wellness Center, UA provides the full campus experience. Learn more at www.uakron.edu.

goodyear_tire_and_rubber_company_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL96647&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-university-of-akron-set-to-drive-opportunity-for-local-students-301303804.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL96647&Transmission_Id=202106020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL96647&DateId=20210602
