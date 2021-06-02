Logo
I-Mab to Hold Investor Call to Present In-Depth Phase 1 Clinical Data on Highly Differentiated CD73 Antibody Uliledlimab

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 2, 2021

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will hold a call with investors on Monday, June 7 at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide an in-depth clinical data analysis of its U.S. phase 1 study of uliledlimab in combination with atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ®) in patients with advanced cancers.

I_MAB_Logo.jpg

I-Mab Conference Call Information

Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call on June 7 at 8:00 a.m. ET via Zoom:

Meeting URL:  https://zoom.us/j/99293081819?pwd=aHJjQ0o4Uk9kUEtzeHI1dngzUGREUT09
Meeting ID:     992 9308 1819
Password:       942873

About Uliledlimab (TJD5)

Uliledlimab (TJD5) is a differentiated, humanized antibody against CD73, an ecto-enzyme expressed on stromal cells and tumors that converts extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine.  Adenosine in turn binds to adenosine receptors on relevant immune cells and inhibits anti-tumor immune responses in tumor microenvironment.  Uliledlimab is expected to offer clinical benefit by suppressing tumor growth in concert with checkpoint therapies such as PD-(L)1 antibodies. Uliledlimab is effective in anti-tumor activities through a unique intra-dimer binding, leading to differentiated and favorable functional properties as evident in preclinical studies.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedInTwitter and WeChat.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +86 21 6057 5709

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +86 21 6039 8363

