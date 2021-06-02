Logo
Choice Hotels Named Top 10 Company For Global Learning And Development By Chief Learning Officer Magazine

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Accolade Highlights Industry-Leading Hotel Training Platform, Choice University

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 2, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, has been recognized as a top company for global learning and development by Chief Learning Officer Magazine's LearningElite program. In addition to earning a Gold-level ranking at No. 7 overall – a distinction also awarded to companies including General Motors, PwC and Verizon – Choice Hotels earned top honors in the Editor's Choice "Best Small Company" category for its exemplary learning initiatives and premier property-level training resource, Choice University.

Choice_Hotels_2021_Gold_Organization.jpg

The LearningElite program uses a peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking system across five key performance areas to identify and honor organizations that demonstrate outstanding workforce learning and development strategies to drive business results: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results. Choice Hotels is the only hospitality company listed among this year's awardees.

"For Choice Hotels, the success of our business depends on our ability to fuel franchisee performance and, for many of our owners, the award-winning Choice University learning platform has been a key resource in how they manage their hotels and train staff," said Timothy Tobin, vice president, franchise onboarding and learning, Choice Hotels. "This Gold-level recognition is further proof our approach to associate development – which emphasizes curated content, continuous feedback and flexible learning opportunities – makes a difference. We look forward to building on the platform's success and working hand-in-hand with our owners to help advance their operational and business goals."

Since its inception, the company's proprietary Choice University platform has been uniquely designed to provide hotel owners and their staff with engaging, relevant content, including:

  • Curriculum tailored to each user based on job function and brand.
  • Mobile-enabled functionality, allowing users to access the content across multiple platforms and from anywhere.
  • Content ratings so users can provide feedback and content can be adjusted as needed.
  • Specialized leadership and management training.

To learn more about Choice Hotels franchising opportunities, visit https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/.

About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Choice_Hotels_2021_Editors_Choice_Winner.jpg

CHOICE_HOTELS_INTERNATIONAL_LOGO_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH97260&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-named-top-10-company-for-global-learning-and-development-by-chief-learning-officer-magazine-301303797.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

