What's Better Than Dessert? Eating It At Breakfast! Just in Time for Summer, Pop-Tarts® Launches New Fruit Flavors Inspired by Some of America's Favorite Treats

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

New flavors including Peach Cobbler, Banana Crème Pie and Lemon Crème Pie are on shelves now

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 2, 2021

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all dessert for breakfast lovers: Pop-Tarts® has just the right slice of flavor for you! Fresh out the bakery oven and in time for summer, the toaster pastry brand is releasing three new flavors inspired by some of America's favorite desserts: Peach Cobbler, Banana Crème Pie and Lemon Crème Pie. Each flavor features a soft-baked dough, sweet fruit-flavored filling and delicious frosting.

Kellogg_Company___Pop_Tart_Pie_Flavors.jpg

These new flavors are joining the Pop-Tarts dessert line now with flavors inspired by pie and cake. So, whichever side of the pie versus cake debate you're on, the answer is always Pop-Tarts.  

Pop-Tarts Lemon Crème Pie and Peach Cobbler varieties are available in 8-count boxes on shelves now at retailers nationwide and Pop-Tarts Banana Crème Pie is available in a 16-count box at Walmart®.

But the fun and treats don't stop there! This summer, Pop-Tarts also gives you a tropical twist with every bite of Pop-Tarts Tropical Mango (also on shelves now). Pop-Tarts Tropical Mango is available in an 8-count box.     

These new flavors from Pop-Tarts follow other popular on-the-go Kellogg® snack launches, including Special K® Keto-Friendly Snack Bars in both Chocolate Almond Fudge and Peanut Butter Fudge as well as Kellogg's® Froot Loops® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Cereal Bars.

For more information and to stay in the know on all things Pop-Tarts, follow Pop-Tarts on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Kellogg_Company_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG97209&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-better-than-dessert-eating-it-at-breakfast-just-in-time-for-summer-pop-tarts-launches-new-fruit-flavors-inspired-by-some-of-americas-favorite-treats-301303474.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

