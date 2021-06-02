LiveXLive And Cybertino Drop Exclusive One-Of-A-Kind Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms Sneaker NFTs & Coins As Part Of The Multi-Million, Multi-Year Deal

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions, and Cybertino, the world's first NFT marketplace for creators and influencers, announced today that the NFT collection for Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms is now on sale at cybertino.com . In addition to the newly launched NFT collection, LiveXLive and Cybertino have made history as the first-ever event to offer an NFT with every pay-per-view (PPV) livestream purchase for the live #SocialGloves event. The upcoming PPV livestream event, #SocialGloves will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Additionally, fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium and streaming via the LiveXLive platform will be able to purchase one-of-a-kind collectible NFT moments from the event.

Social Gloves NFT Collection Includes:

Single Edition Sneaker NFTs - Dexter The Creator created custom-designed limited-edition #SocialGloves sneakers for Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall. Each colorway represents the teams, taking inspiration from the color palette of each team's logos. The actual sneaker is being sold at Fred Segal in West Hollywood, CA with a limited edition of 100.

Fighter 3D Interactive Coin NFTs - LiveXLive and Cybertino have issued exclusive 3D interactive silver coins, which will automatically turn gold when the fighter wins. A total of 12 coins are available.

"Our upcoming event highlights a shift in entertainment and the boxing world," stated LiveXLive's CEO and Chairman, Robert Ellin. "With both industries being reimagined and converging, NFTs presented a perfect opportunity for integration into our event. We're putting a new era of events on display and now every fan can own their piece of the action."

Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms is bringing boxing, music, esports, fashion and cryptocurrency together for an unprecedented pop culture live entertainment and PPV event. #SocialGloves will feature a boxing competition between the world's biggest social media stars, a unique music festival featuring today's hottest Pop, Latin, Country and Hip-Hop artists, including DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Migos, Trippie Redd, and digital NFT trading cards, making it the first-ever event to offer an NFT PPV package.

The main event will feature Austin McBroom, founder of The ACE Family , squaring off against TikTok star and teen idol Bryce Hall . The fight card will also feature matches with DDG , Deji , FaZe Jarvis , Michael Le , Nate Wyatt , Tanner Fox , Tayler Holder , Ryland Storms and more.

"#Socialgloves is the perfect moment to bring Cybertino's mission as a community-focused NFT marketplace that empowers influencers in creating new NFTs to fruition." stated Wilson Wei, CEO Cybertino. "Through the NFT offerings Cybertino will allow fans to own a part of the experience forever"

LiveXLive plans to expand its NFT opportunities across its flywheel - listen, watch, engage, attend and transact - to music, videos, podcasts/vodcasts, experiences, events and festivals. LiveXLive as an artist's first platform will engage with talent to create their personalized NFTs around the content they create. Cybertino will provide the network for all NFTs to be sold to fans globally.

LiveXLive's platform provides an end-to-end solution for artists and bands to go direct to consumer, monetize performances and digital touring, as well as sell merch, NFTs and reach new audiences across LiveXLive's apps, site and OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, DISH Sling, STIRR and Roku.

TikTok® and YouTube® are registered trademarks of Bytedance and Google respectively. Neither Social Gloves nor LiveXLive is any way affiliated with, nor endorsed by, either TikTok® or YouTube®

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @livexlive.

ABOUT CYBERTINO

Cybertino is the world's first NFT marketplace for Creators and Influencers, founded with the mission of extending Creator communities through NFT digital collectibles. Unlike other NFT marketplaces, Cybertino is 100% focused on supporting Creators/Influencers and their communities to set them up for success

