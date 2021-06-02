Logo
Deloitte and Teradata Team to Help Customers Leverage the Cloud, Accelerate Digital Transformation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Deloitte is a preferred systems integrator for the multi-cloud data platform Teradata Vantage

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Deloitte and Teradata (NYSE: TDC) announced a joint initiative to help mutual customers migrate their on-premise data management and analytics environments to the Teradata Vantage multi-cloud data platform. Deloitte, a preferred systems integrator for Vantage, will collaborate with Teradata to take the complexity out of data migration and equip organizations with the advanced capabilities of the future on cloud.

Deloitte_Logo.jpg

"The future of enterprise business requires enhanced speed, agility and innovation which is central to the capabilities of a cloud data analytics platform and a core piece of the Teradata Vantage platform that has distinguished them as a leader in the industry," said Ashish Verma, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Data and Analytics Modernization lead. "Together with Teradata, we've built a modernization strategy that allows new and existing Teradata customers to tap into the power of cloud and to efficiently orchestrate their data workloads seamlessly, at scale on Teradata Vantage."

Deloitte and Teradata will leverage the power of hybrid, multi-cloud environments allowing joint customers to simplify their ecosystem into a single cloud-based data analytics platform. Teradata Vantage has been recognized as an industry leader by both Gartner and Forrester Research. Coupled with Deloitte's proven track record of digital transformation and data modernization success for enterprise organizations, joint clients will experience a seamless, rapid migration from on-premise platforms to the cloud, while eliminating the data silos that cost organizations significant time and resources. The ability to migrate from Teradata's on-premise to cloud-based Vantage platform opens the opportunity for quick, seamless cross-functional data sharing across any department, at any time.

"To accelerate their digital transformation and deliver enterprise-wide business outcomes, companies need the cloud-based, high-scale data platform that efficiently analyzes data from multiple sources — Teradata Vantage uniquely provides this, with the best cost per query," said Pascal Mazure, SVP, Worldwide Alliances and Partners at Teradata. "Deloitte's deep understanding of Teradata technology made them a natural choice for this enhanced relationship, and we expect our mutual customers to benefit from this new low risk, rapid migration path to the cloud. In the end, customers gain the support of two giants in the enterprise data management space — both committed to accelerating business outcomes with agility and innovation."

Teradata Vantage is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. It enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides — in the cloud using low-cost object stores, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof — to get a complete view of their business. Through its strategic collaboration with Deloitte, Teradata customers can seamlessly combine Vantage with first-party cloud services to expand their cloud ecosystem with deep integration of cloud-specific, cloud-native services.

For more information on Deloitte's migration capabilities for Teradata Vantage, please visit
https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/strategy-operations/topics/strategy-and-analytics-consulting.html

About Teradata
Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics, solving data challenges from start to scale. We help businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset. See how at teradata.com.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Note to Investors
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs and projections of expected future financial and operating performance, business trends, and market conditions, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the factors discussed in this release and those factors described from time to time in Teradata's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q, as well as the Company's annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

favicon.png?sn=NY94092&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deloitte-and-teradata-team-to-help-customers-leverage-the-cloud-accelerate-digital-transformation-301302040.html

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP

