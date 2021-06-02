BetMGM Partners with Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky on Multi-Year Brand Ambassador Deal

PR Newswire

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, announced today the signing of Wayne Gretzky, former National Hockey League (NHL) legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion, to a multi-year deal as a brand ambassador. Gretzky, hockey's most iconic superstar, will join BetMGM's hockey and North American marketing efforts.

"BetMGM is a terrific company and one at the forefront of the dynamic changes taking place in the sports business," said Gretzky. "I'm excited to be a part of the company's continued expansion into new states and territories and to help tell BetMGM's story."

Gretzky is the Hockey Hall of Famer commonly referred to as "The Great One," and largely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all-time, holding or sharing 61 unique NHL records. Gretzky is the all-time leader in both goals and assists, totaling 2,857 points in 21 seasons with Edmonton, Los Angeles, St. Louis and the New York Rangers. He also won nine Hart Trophies throughout his storied career as the league's Most Valuable Player. No one in league history has accomplished more than Canada's legendary superstar.

BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said, "Wayne is an exceptional talent who transcends the sports world and we're proud to welcome him to the BetMGM team. As we look toward potential expansion into Canada, and elsewhere throughout the United States, Wayne will bring a unique ability to tell our brand story."

