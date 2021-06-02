Logo
BetMGM Partners with Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky on Multi-Year Brand Ambassador Deal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

"The Great One" to Headline BetMGM's Hockey and North American Marketing Efforts

PR Newswire

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 2, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, announced today the signing of Wayne Gretzky, former National Hockey League (NHL) legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion, to a multi-year deal as a brand ambassador. Gretzky, hockey's most iconic superstar, will join BetMGM's hockey and North American marketing efforts.

betmgm_Logo.jpg

"BetMGM is a terrific company and one at the forefront of the dynamic changes taking place in the sports business," said Gretzky. "I'm excited to be a part of the company's continued expansion into new states and territories and to help tell BetMGM's story."

Gretzky is the Hockey Hall of Famer commonly referred to as "The Great One," and largely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all-time, holding or sharing 61 unique NHL records. Gretzky is the all-time leader in both goals and assists, totaling 2,857 points in 21 seasons with Edmonton, Los Angeles, St. Louis and the New York Rangers. He also won nine Hart Trophies throughout his storied career as the league's Most Valuable Player. No one in league history has accomplished more than Canada's legendary superstar.

BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said, "Wayne is an exceptional talent who transcends the sports world and we're proud to welcome him to the BetMGM team. As we look toward potential expansion into Canada, and elsewhere throughout the United States, Wayne will bring a unique ability to tell our brand story."

The BetMGM app is available on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM
BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BetMGM's expansion into new jurisdictions. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=AQ97629&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betmgm-partners-with-hockey-legend-wayne-gretzky-on-multi-year-brand-ambassador-deal-301303657.html

SOURCE BetMGM

