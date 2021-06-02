New Pringles® Wavy Pineapple Habanero Takes Your Taste Buds On A Tropical Getaway

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pringles® is embracing the coming summer heat with a sweet and spicy trip for your taste buds. Inspired by tropical destinations like Mexico and Hawaii, the flavor geniuses at Pringles combined sweet and tangy pineapple with smoky habanero peppers and packed the bold flavor into a thick, wavy crisp for extra crunch. Riding the wave of popularity for heat, these new crisps will surprise taste buds with a spicy kick against the sweet grilled pineapple flavor and let you say "hola" to your appetite and "aloha" to thinking about any other summer snack.

"We love epic flavor combinations at Pringles, and these new tropical-inspired crisps are no exception," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "The sweet and spicy flavor will have snackers in vacation mode all summer long, making backyard grills and local beach trips feel like a getaway."

To sweeten the deal, Pringles is giving fans the chance to win a tropical escape to either Hawaii or Mexico. After purchasing a can of the Pringles Wavy Pineapple Habanero chips, fans can enter for a chance to win a trip by taking a picture of their receipt and uploading it to Kellogg's Family Rewards by October 14, 2021. For official rules, click here.

Pringles Wavy Pineapple Habanero are available now for a limited time only at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores and online, while supplies last. For more information, follow @PringlesUS on Instagram, @Pringles on Twitter and check out Facebook.com/PringlesUS.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Dayspurpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

