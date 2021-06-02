PharmAbcine to Present at the BIO Digital International Convention 2021

PR Newswire

DAEJEON, South Korea, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of antibody therapeutics, announced today that the company will participate in BIO Digital International Convention. The company will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered pharmaceutical companies to look for business and development partnerships. The event will be held virtually from June 10-11 and 14-18, 2021.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: BIO Digital 2021

Date: June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital

The company's presentation video will be available during the event. The video will feature Dr. Jin-San Yoo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PharmAbcine, delivering introduction on the company's core technology and pipelines. The company's pipeline introduction will include olinvacimab, PMC-403, and PMC-309.

Olinvacimab, an anti-VEGFR2 (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptors-2) molecule, is the company's lead asset. The molecule is currently undergoing multiple global clinical trials. Last April, PharmAbcine signed a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD for the phase II olinvacimab and pembrolizumab combo study in mTNBC (metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer). The company expects a multicenter trial to kick off in Australia in the second half this year.

PMC-403 is the company's novel agonistic antibody that directly activates Tie2 receptors on endothelial cells. Once the molecule binds to the receptors, it promotes the stabilization of leaky blood vessels. In early May, the company revealed a highly encouraging non-clinical data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting. The data showed that PMC-403 with its vessel normalizing characteristics can be a viable therapeutic option for ophthalmology indications, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). The company expects PMC-403 to enter a phase I clinical trial in 2022.

PMC-309 is one of the company's first immuno-oncology drug candidates that targets human VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation). VISTA is an immune checkpoint regulator, commonly found overexpressed on immunosuppressive cells including MDSCs (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and M2 macrophages. Last April, PharmAbcine announced the non-clinical data of PMC-309 at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting. The results show that PMC-309 induces T cell activation and the attendant tumor growth inhibition in both mono therapy and combo with a PD-1 molecule. The company expects PMC-309 to enter a phase I clinical trial in 2022.

"We are excited to participate in this convention because we have quite a bit of new data from our preclinical assets," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "There are definitely more interests for our assets, judging from the number of meeting requests from potential partners compared to the previous partnering events. Through this year's Bio Digital, we hope to advance our business development initiatives."

About BIO Digital.

Bio Digital gathers global biotech industry and provides access to partners via BIO One-on-One Partnering for business opportunities. Please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/partnering for more information.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

