3 Stock Picks for Growth-Oriented Investors

These stocks appear cheap and are growing their trailing 12-month net earnings

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

The three stocks listed below could be of interest to growth-oriented investors, as they represent equities in businesses whose price-earnings ratios are below 20 while their trailing 12-month earnings per share rose significantly over the past year.

Qualcomm Inc

The first company that matches the criteria is Qualcomm Inc (

QCOM, Financial), a San Diego, California-based manufacturer of semiconductors for mobile devices and other wireless products.

The trailing 12-month net earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) rose by nearly 85% year over year to $6.38 as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $3.45 as of the prior year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 19.22 (versus the industry median of 29.26) as of June 1.

Thanks to a 59.24% increase that took place over the past year, the stock was trading at $133.94 per share at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $151.08 billion and a 52-week range of $79.91 to $167.94.

1400069439902208000.png

Currently, the company is paying quarterly dividends to its shareholders.

The last payment, 65 cents per common share, was made on March 25, while the next one, 68 cents per common share, will be made on June 24, for a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.93% and a forward dividend yield of 2.02% as of June 1.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $172.70 per share.

JD.com Inc

The second company that meets the requirements is JD.com Inc (

JD, Financial), a Beijing, China-based provider of e-commerce and retail infrastructure services.

The trailing 12-month net EPS without NRI rose by 64.3% year over year to $1.61 as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $0.98 in the prior year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 16.19 (versus the industry median of 20.65) as of June 1.

Thanks to a 38.08% increase that occurred over the past year, the stock was trading at $78.33 per share at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $122.12 billion and a 52-week range of $54.77 to $108.29.

1400069540045410304.png

Currently, JD.com Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 4 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of approximately $102 per share.

Target Corp

The third company that makes the cut is Target Corp (

TGT, Financial), a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based operator of almost 1,900 discount stores in the U.S. where consumers can find a large assortment of consumer defensive goods, including groceries, apparel, home products, toys and electronics.

The trailing 12-month net EPS without NRI was $12.53 as of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021 (which ended on May 1), up 129.5% from $5.46 as of the same quarter for fiscal 2020.

The price-earnings ratio is 18.54 (versus the industry median of 18.18) as of June 1.

Thanks to an 86.7% increase that happened over the past year, the stock was trading at $227.27 per share at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $112.44 billion and a 52-week range of $114.81 to $228.84.

1400069637407789056.png

Currently, the company is paying quarterly dividends to its shareholders.

The last payment, 68 cents per common share, was made on March 10, while the next one, on par with the previous one, will be made on June 10, for a trailing 12-month dividend and forward dividend yield of 1.2% as of June 1.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $246.70 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

