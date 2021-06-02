Greene Concepts Becomes New Vendor to Camping World. BE WATER™ to be Distributed and Sold in over 175 Camping World Locations Nationwide

MARION, N.C., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is delighted to announce that the company’s premium artesian BE WATER will soon be available in over 175 Camping World retail locations covering 38 states.



The initial purchase order agreement includes the delivery of two million bottles on a rolling schedule. With Camping World purchase orders in-hand, Greene Concepts has launched increased productions schedules. Shipments of BE WATER have been sent to three Camping World distribution centers and will arrive in early June. The locations of the distribution centers include:

Bakersfield, CA

Lebanon, IN

Franklin, KY



Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, notes, “We are extremely honored to sign on as a vendor with Camping World and thank them for the opportunity to supply their stores with our BE WATER bottled water brand. We recently increased the support levels at our Marion, NC beverage and bottling plant to sustain this increased demand (see March 18, 2021 press release). As a proud U.S. based manufacturer, we have a nearly unlimited supply of the nation’s purest, best-tasting artesian water direct from inside the boundaries of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Marion, North Carolina. We are pleased to have the opportunity to share BE WATER with Camping World’s millions of customers nationwide.”

Note: The global bottled water market is expected to reach $505.19 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of 11.1% from 2021 - 2028 according to Grand View Research

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company with the company’s main plant operations in Marion, North Carolina. The Company owns and operates a bottling and beverage facility. The bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Company specializes in its premium artesian bottled water brand, BE WATER (www.bewaterbeyou.com), to support total body health and wellness.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 175 locations in 38 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

