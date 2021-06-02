Greene Concepts Becomes New Vendor to Camping World. BE WATER™ to be Distributed and Sold in over 175 Camping World Locations Nationwide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greene Concepts Becomes New Vendor to Camping World. BE WATER™ to be Distributed and Sold in over 175 Camping World Locations Nationwide

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

MARION, N.C., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is delighted to announce that the company’s premium artesian BE WATER will soon be available in over 175 Camping World retail locations covering 38 states.

The initial purchase order agreement includes the delivery of two million bottles on a rolling schedule. With Camping World purchase orders in-hand, Greene Concepts has launched increased productions schedules. Shipments of BE WATER have been sent to three Camping World distribution centers and will arrive in early June. The locations of the distribution centers include:

  • Bakersfield, CA
  • Lebanon, IN
  • Franklin, KY

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, notes, “We are extremely honored to sign on as a vendor with Camping World and thank them for the opportunity to supply their stores with our BE WATER bottled water brand. We recently increased the support levels at our Marion, NC beverage and bottling plant to sustain this increased demand (see March 18, 2021 press release). As a proud U.S. based manufacturer, we have a nearly unlimited supply of the nation’s purest, best-tasting artesian water direct from inside the boundaries of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Marion, North Carolina. We are pleased to have the opportunity to share BE WATER with Camping World’s millions of customers nationwide.”

Note: The global bottled water market is expected to reach $505.19 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of 11.1% from 2021 - 2028 according to Grand View Research

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company with the company’s main plant operations in Marion, North Carolina. The Company owns and operates a bottling and beverage facility. The bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Company specializes in its premium artesian bottled water brand, BE WATER (www.bewaterbeyou.com), to support total body health and wellness.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 175 locations in 38 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6c33133-7d83-4349-8a6a-0d06321cacde

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODI0NzE2NiM0MjIzMTI2IzIyMDE5NzM=
30105f98-5a5e-41d3-b35a-0cb92d5b1ad6
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment