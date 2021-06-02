Codiak BioSciences to Present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. ( CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Details are as follows:



Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, June 10

Time: 3:00 PM ET

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Codiak website at www.codiakbio.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the fireside chat.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx™ Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of disease areas, spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease.