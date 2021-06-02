Predictive Oncology Inc. to Attend BIO DIGITAL, the World's Largest Biotech Partnering Experience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Predictive Oncology Inc. to Attend BIO DIGITAL, the World's Largest Biotech Partnering Experience

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

MINNEAPOLIS, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology ( POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Helomics, TumorGenesis and Soluble Biotech, will be attending BIO DIGITAL, a key international biotech partnering event held virtually on June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021.

The three Predictive Oncology Inc. subsidiaries, will all be participants in the USA Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Conference that will be held June 14-18, 2021. This international digital conference has already attracted more than 2,600 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, plus government and academic organizations. The conference sponsors speaker presentations from some of the world’s top scientists, while at the same time providing one-on-one bio-partnering sessions whereby companies present their technologies to attract new collaborations or offer their pharmaceutical services to interested customers.

“Our Helomics division is leveraging the BIO one-on-one partnering™ sessions to actively pursue strategic opportunities and partnerships, demonstrating where our PeDAL™ platform (Patient-centric Drug Discovery using Active Learning) can be applied for precision medicine discovery. Our unique approach allows Pharma therapeutic groups to see how we embrace the complexity and diversity of patient tumors in a highly-scalable and efficient experimental exploration of drugs and drug combinations for patient-specific populations,” said J. Melville Engle, CEO of Predictive Oncology Inc.

“We are also looking forward to sharing the capabilities of our Soluble Biotech division,” Engle stated. In previous conferences Soluble Biotech has typically received more than a dozen requests for proposals, leading to new contracts for their main service of providing protein therapeutic formulations (i.e., formulations for vaccines, antibodies, virus-like particles). Soluble Biotech uses a proprietary technology, a high-throughput self-interaction chromatography (HSC), that enables cost effective formulation development in just four months using 1/10 the sample amount required by its competitors.

“Our TumorGenesis division is focused on offering products and services for culturing cancer cells from ovarian and breast cancers that mimic the patient’s tumors more accurately. The TumorGenesis media used in ovarian cancer samples holds DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures to 95% of what the original tumor was expressing, while retaining the morphology structure that develops as the samples grow. This allows us to fool cancer cells, with our media giving the cells what they want to grow ex-vivo, just like they will need to grow in vivo. We are excited to see the interest in our specialty media from both Biotech and Pharm companies,” said Engle.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology ( POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement, and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins, and protein complexes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Landon Capital
Keith Pinder
(404) 995-6671
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODI0NzEzMCM0MjIzMDg2IzIwMTkyMjY=
3f876584-1a7e-4000-a5b5-1d04065a74e4
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment