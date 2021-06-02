Evoke Pharma Announces Issuance of a New U.S. Patent Covering Methods of Use for Gimoti®

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Evoke Pharma Announces Issuance of a New U.S. Patent Covering Methods of Use for Gimoti®

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

New patent expands intellectual property protection for nasal delivery of metoclopramide and is expected to be FDA Orange Book listed

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued US patent No. 11,020,361 to the Company related to Gimoti® (metoclopramide) nasal spray. The patent covers methods of use for nasal delivery of metoclopramide for the treatment of gastroparesis.

Gimoti is Evoke’s nasal spray product for the relief of symptoms in acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the New Drug Application for Gimoti in June 2020. This new patent, entitled “Nasal Formulations of Metoclopramide, carries a patent term to at least 2029 and is expected to be listed in the FDA’s Orange Book.

“We are pleased to announce the issuance of this new U.S. patent which further validates that Gimoti is innovative and novel. We believe Gimoti provides a new and effective option for treating patients that have erratic absorption of oral medications, as it is the first and only outpatient non-oral treatment to help improve the quality of life for patients suffering with diabetic gastroparesis,” commented Dave Gonyer, President and CEO. “The issuance of this patent strengthens the intellectual property protection for Gimoti and supports our commercial efforts to make Gimoti the treatment of choice in the gastroparesis market.”

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company developed, commercialized and markets Gimoti, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market Gimoti, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: whether the new patent will be listed in the FDA Orange Book; Evoke’s expectations on the scope of any patent protections; and Evoke’s belief that Gimoti provides an effective option for treating patients that have erratic absorption of oral medications. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including, without limitation: the risk that the patent will not be added to the FDA Orange Book and the timing thereof; Evoke’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for GIMOTI; and other risks detailed in Evoke’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contacts:
The Ruth Group
Christine Petraglia / James Salierno
Tel: 917-633-8980 / 973-255-8361
[email protected] / [email protected]

Media Contact:
The Ruth Group
Annika Parrish
Tel: 720-412-9042
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0NzE0MCM0MjIzMTE2IzIwMjc2OTE=
48e1fcea-77d8-4b58-b325-01b2d041041d
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment