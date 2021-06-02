GreenBox to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

Chairman Ben Errez to Present Thursday, June 10th, 2021

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS ( GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.

Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox POS, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the event as follows:

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. EDT – Track 3

Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS ( GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us