Consolidated Water Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share.



The cash dividend is payable July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2021.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

[email protected]

