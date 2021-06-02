Del Taco Grows Florida Presence With New Melbourne Restaurant

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announces the opening of its newest location at 2936 Sarno Road, in Melbourne, Fl. The opening marks franchisees Navdeep Bassi and Aman Singh’s first Del Taco, as the brand continues to build out its Florida footprint through several new restaurants planned through 2022.



“We are honored to be part of Del Taco’s expansion across the southeast,” said franchisee Aman Singh. “I have been a proud resident of Melbourne for the last 11 years and look forward to bringing Del Taco’s signature Mexican favorites to this exciting, growing city.”

With late-night service via the drive-thru, delivery and in-app ordering, the new Melbourne restaurant will continue the Del Taco legacy of offering its guests its signature Mexican favorites any time they want. Each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Vegans and vegetarians in Melbourne can also enjoy Del Taco offerings with the Beyond Tacos® and Burritos made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

Del Taco fans in Florida are already familiar with the brand’s classic menu items offered year-round. Now they can enjoy the recently expanded Crunchtada® lineup with more toppings variety, more flavor, and more value stacked on top of a large 6 1/2 inch freshly fried tortilla.

The newest Del Taco in Melbourne will also deliver the incredible value options on the Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu®**, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages, hamburgers and the World-Famous Crinkle Cut fries. There are also a variety of exciting beverages, desserts, and other complementary items available at the location.

For those interested in joining the Melbourne Del Taco team, the store is hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco ( TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

